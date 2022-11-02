New Vodafone Idea (Vi) Max Postpaid Plans with OTT Apps Introduced

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced new Vi Max postpaid plans in India. These plans come bundled with various OTT apps, increased data, and more benefits. These plans range between Rs 401 and Rs 1,101. Check out the details below.

Vi Max Postpaid Plans: Price, Benefits, and More

The new Vi Max plans provide access to ZEE5, SonyLIV (12 months), Amazon Prime (6 months), and Disney+ Hotstar (12 months) OTT apps for free. They also include Vi Movies & TV, Vi Games, and access to ad-free music via Hungama Music.

There’s also support for Night Unlimited and Data rollover (up to 200GB) benefits. All plans come with support for 3000 SMS per month.

The list of Vi Max postpaid plans includes the Rs 401 with unlimited calls and 50GB of total data. It comes with Sony Liv and ZEE5 subscriptions. The Rs 501 postpaid plan includes 90GB of data, unlimited calls, and access to Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, and Disney+ Hotstar.

The Rs 701 plan offers unlimited data, unlimited calls, and free Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, and ZEE5 subscriptions. It will soon include a year’s Wall Street Journal subscription too. Sadly, it doesn’t support the Data rollover feature.

As for the Rs 1,101 RedX plan, it gets the same benefits as the Rs 701 plan with the added benefit of the 7-day International roaming pack worth Rs 2,999, access to International & Domestic airport lounges, and up to 10% discount on Make My Trip.

The Vi Max postpaid plans are now available for both existing and new users.