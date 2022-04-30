Vodafone Idea (Vi) Introduces Rs 195 and Rs 319 Recharge Plans with 31 Days of Validity

Vodafone Idea aka Vi has launched new prepaid recharge plans in India. The new Rs 195 and Rs 319 prepaid plans come with a validity of 31 days and there’s also an affordable new Rs 98 recharge plan too. The new plans with 31 days of validity join the existing Rs 327 and the Rs 337 plans that offer a validity of 30 days and 31 days, respectively. Here’s a look at what benefits are offered by the three new Vi plans.

New Vi Recharge Plans Detailed

The Rs 195 prepaid plan comes with unlimited calls, 2GB of data, and 300 SMSs for the entire validity period of 31 days. This plan also includes access to Vi Movies and TV on the Vi app.

The Rs 391 plan has more benefits to offer for 31 days. This includes 2GB of data per day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS a day. You can also access Vi Movies and TV, the weekend data rollover option, and up to 2GB of backup data every month. Plus, there’s the ability to use the internet from 12 am to 6 am without any pack deduction.

Both these plans are now live on the Vi website and the app. As mentioned earlier, these come in addition to the Rs 327 and Rs 337 plans. The Rs 327 Vi recharge plan offers 25GB of data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, and Vi Movies and TV access for 30 days. The Rs 337 plan provides 28GB of data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, and access to Vi Movies and TV.

These plans are a result of Jio’s monthly plan that was launched recently due to a TRAI order that required telecom operators to introduce at least one plan with monthly validity. Airtel also followed suit.

Vi Rs 98 Plan Introduced Too

Furthermore, Vi has introduced a Rs 98 recharge plan as well. This plan includes 200MB of data and unlimited calls for 15 days. There’s no provision for outgoing SMS. This plan is also available via the company’s website and the app. There’s a Rs 109 plan with the same benefits available too.