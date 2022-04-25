Vivo X80 Series with ZEISS-Backed Cameras Launched in China

Vivo has finally made the X80 series official in China. The new flagship series comprises the Vivo X80 and the X80 Pro. Both come with ZEISS-backed cameras, Vivo’s V1+ imaging chip, support for flagship MediaTek and Qualcomm chipsets, and a lot more. Here’s a look at what the new Vivo X80 series brings to the table.

Vivo X80 Pro: Specs and Features

The Vivo X80 Pro adopts a new design and features a big circular rear camera hump placed in a rectangular slab at the top portion. Apart from the classic black, it comes in bright orange and blue colorways.

The smartphone has the primary highlight in the form of its cameras. There’s ZEISS T* coating that reduces ghosting and stray light and the presence of the ultra-high transparent glass lens. Along with the ZEISS branding, come several camera features worth trying out like the micro-gimbal mode, portrait mode (even for photos in motion), Night Portrait 4.0, enhanced night mode, the ZEISS classic portrait lens effect, ZEISS Cinematic Bokeh, ZEISS Natural Color 2.0, time-lapse 3.0, and loads more.

This is accompanied by a 50MP Samsung GNV sensor with OIS, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP portrait lens, and an 8MP periscope lens with OIS support. The front camera stands at 32MP. This whole system also has the V1+ ISP, which uses AI to reduce noise, display effect optimization, and MEMC dynamic frame insertion.

The X80 Pro features a 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED 2K E5 LTPO display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, 1500 nits of peak brightness, 10-bit color depth, and more. The screen has bagged 15 DisplayMate A+ scores. It comes in two chipset options: the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the MediaTek Dimensity 9000. Both are paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The smartphone gets its juice from a 4,700mAh battery, which supports 80W fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging. There’s support for a PD fast charging cable to charge other USB Type-C-supported devices. It runs OriginOS Ocean based on Android 12. Other details include IP68 water resistance, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, X-axis linear motor, a large VC cooling system, and various gaming features (GPU Fusion Super Score, Dynamic Power Saving), among others.

Connectivity-wise, there’s support for Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C port, NFC, Bluetooth version 5.3 (for the MediaTek variant), and version 5.2 (for the Snapdragon variant).

Vivo X80: Specs and Features

The Vivo X80 is the vanilla model, which looks similar to the Pro variant, but comes with changes in the display and camera department, no IP68 rating, and more. It has the same 6.78-inch Samsung E5 AMOLED display, which is curved for this model. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1500 bits, a DCI-P3 wide color gamut, and more. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. You can get up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The phone houses three rear cameras, including a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX866 RGB sensor (a first for a phone) and OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP portrait lens. This comes along with a 32MP selfie shooter. The ZEISS T* coating, enhanced night mode, ZEISS Cinematic Bokeh, ZEISS Natural Color 2.0, and more can be used.

It is backed by a smaller 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging. The PD cable for charging other phones is also there. The Vivo X80 runs OriginOS Ocean based on Android 12. Additional features include dual stereo speakers, X-axis linear motor, an in-display fingerprint sensor, gaming-focused features, VC liquid cooling system, and more like the X80 Pro.

It also comes in the same color options as the Vivo X80 Pro.

Price and Availability

The Vivo X80 price starts at CNY 3,699, while the Vivo X80 Pro comes with a starting price of CNY 5,499. Here’s a look at all the variants’ prices.

Vivo X80 Pro

8GB+256GB (Snapdragon 8 Gen 1): CNY 5,499 (around Rs 64,250)

12GB+256GB (Snapdragon 8 Gen 1): CNY 5,999 (around Rs 70,000)

12GB+512GB (Snapdragon 8 Gen 1): CNY 6,699 (around Rs 78,000)

12GB+256GB (Dimensity 9000): CNY 5,999 (around Rs 70,000)

12GB+512GB (Dimensity 9000): CNY 6,699 (around Rs 78,000)

Vivo X80

8GB+128GB: CNY 3,699 (around Rs 43,200)

8GB+256GB: CNY 3,999 (around Rs 46,700)

12GB+256GB: CNY 4,399 (around Rs 51,400)

12GB+512GB: CNY 4,899 (around Rs 57,200)

The Vivo X80 series is now up for pre-order in China and will be available to buy, starting April 29.