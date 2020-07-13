At the start of July, we learned that the Vivo X50 series will launch globally in the third week of July. The Chinese giant has been teasing the launch of its camera-centric series in India over the past week. Now, it has confirmed that the Vivo X50 series will launch in India on 16th July (i.e third week of July) at 12:00 PM.

Vivo India took to its official Twitter account over the weekend to confirm the launch date for India. We have attached the tweet below, which includes the caption – “Block your calendar, Vivo X50 series is launching on 16th July, 2020 at 12PM.”

Block your calendar, #vivoX50Series is launching on 16th July, 2020 at 12PM. #StayTuned Uncover the future of smartphone pro – photography with us. #PhotographyRedefined pic.twitter.com/P90HjgQIJ6 — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) July 12, 2020

The Vivo X50 series was unveiled earlier last month in China. The teaser does not reveal which of the three X50 variants will make its way to India. The rumor mill, however, suggests that it will be the standard Vivo X50 and X50 Pro.

Vivo X50 Series: Specs & Features

Vivo X50 Pro+ is the highest-end flagship in the lineup, powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset. But it might not make its way to India, so I will brief you on the specs of the Vivo X50 and X50 Pro here.

Both the X50 and X50 Pro feature a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ OLED curved display with a 1080 x 2376 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. You will find a tony punch-hole at the top left on the front, housing a 32MP selfie camera.

Both of these phones are powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. You also get a 4,200 mAh battery pack aboard these phones, along with 33W fast-charging support.

The Vivo X50 and X50 Pro look very similar until now, right? The camera is the major differentiator between the two. As I have explained in the past, Vivo X50 Pro includes a quad-camera setup with a primary 48MP Sony IMX598 sensor that supports the cool 5-axis gimbal-like hardware stabilization. There is also an 8MP periscope camera with 5x optical zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 13MP portrait (telephoto, 2x zoom) camera found on board.

The standard Vivo X50 also includes a quad-camera setup and is helmed by the same Sony sensor. But, you do not get the gimbal stabilization onboard here. You instead get standard 4-axis OIS (optical image stabilization) for the primary camera. There’s also a 13MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP macro lens in tow here.

Vivo X50 series will be exclusive to Flipkart in India. So, stay tuned for more official info over the coming days.