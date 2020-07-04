Vivo introduced its camera-centric Vivo X50 series to the world earlier last month. The company took the wraps off three new phones. This includes the highest-end Vivo X50 Pro+ with Snapdragon 865 and Vivo X50 Pro, X50 with Snapdragon 765G in tow. The Chinese giant is now ready to take its newest series global later in July, as per a report from PlayfulDroid.

The report says that the Vivo X50 series will debut in numerous global markets in the third week of July, i.e around 16th July or 17th July. The company will most likely just bring the vanilla X50 and X50 Pro with the gimbal camera to most markets. The X50 Pro+ will be left out of the mix. The markets where Vivo might launch the X50 series include India, Malaysia, Singapore, Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia, as per the report.

The company has officially teased the arrival of the Vivo X50 series to India already. It recently took to Twitter to share a teaser video with the caption ‘Coming Soon’, as seen below. This means you will soon be able to experience the gimbal camera that Vivo has been talking up for months.

Photography has a new definition!

Get ready to raise the bar, push the boundary of what a smartphone can do for you. Stay tuned to Xperience #PhotographyRedefined with the ingenious #vivoX50Series. #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/xrpEUpus9A — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) June 30, 2020

Vivo X50 Series: Specs & Features

Since the flagship Snapdragon 865-powered Vivo X50 Pro+ might not find its way to global markets, let’s take a look at the specifications of the standard X50 and X50 Pro variants.

Both the X50 and X50 Pro feature a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ OLED curved display with a 1080 x 2376-pixel resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. You will find a punch-hole at the top left, housing a 32MP selfie camera, on the front.

Under the hood, both the phones are powered by the 5G-enabled Snapdragon 765G chipset with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. You will also have a 4,200 mAh battery pack aboard these phones, along with 33W fast-charging support.

Now, what’s the difference between the two variants? The camera configuration and feature set will vary slightly. The Vivo X50 Pro includes a quad-camera system with a primary 48MP Sony IMX598 sensor and the company’s insanely cool gimbal-like hardware stabilization. There is also an 8MP periscope camera with 5x optical zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 13MP portrait (telephoto, 2x zoom) camera found on board.

The standard Vivo X50 also includes a quad-camera setup. It is helmed by the same 48MP Sony sensor. But, you will not get the gimbal stabilization onboard here. You instead get OIS (optical image stabilization) for the primary camera. There’s also a 13MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom (not a periscope setup), an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP macro lens to round up the kitty.

So, are you excited to check out this camera-centric smartphone series from Vivo? Well, I can’t wait to test out the gimbal stabilization aboard the Vivo X50 Pro.