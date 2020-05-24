Chinese phone maker Vivo has brought us some amazing innovation with its Apex concept phones over the past couple of years. It pioneered the pop-up camera design back in 2018. Vivo unveiled its latest Vivo Apex 2020 in late-February earlier this year with an insane gimbal-stabilized camera system. And now, a new teaser video from Vivo shows that its upcoming flagship, the Vivo X50 Pro, will be the first smartphone in the company’s portfolio to feature this camera system.

Vivo recently shared a video on its Weibo account that shows the new Vivo X50’s gimbal-stabilized camera in action. This does nothing but suggests that the device will highlight camera stabilization above all.

Earlier, in May, we saw the company release an official teaser of the X50 along with the announcement that they will be launching the device in China on June 1. As we are getting closer to launch day, a new video showcasing the fully-functioning gimbal camera has surfaced. This video (below) shows that the primary 48-megapixel camera module will be controlled by a robotic gimbal that can track objects and deliver super-smooth videos.

Apart from the gimbal-camera, the smartphone is rumored to feature a unique periscope lens with movable lens elements. This enables the 5-7 times optical zoom, unlike Samsung S20 Ultra’s periscope lens. The Samsung lens only uses a long prime lens and depends on software to handle zooming capabilities.

However, keeping the other cameras aside, the gimbal-camera could really be a game-changer in the video department as we all know that gimbals can stabilize the shakiest video and make it ultra-smooth. So we really just have to wait till June 1st for the company to unveil the device. Only after taking a closer look, we can tell if this tech is worth the wait or not.