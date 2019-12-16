The much-awaited Vivo X30 series was finally unveiled at a launch event in China. The phone maker today introduced its first smartphone powered by a 5G integrated chipset, which is the Samsung Exynos 980. Both the Vivo X30 and X30 Pro feature this chipset, along with the tiniest punch-hole camera design, quad rear-cameras, and Flash Charge support.

Vivo X30: Specs and Features

Starting off with the design, Vivo X30 and X30 Pro boast a glass sandwich build with an aluminum frame. This would provide the users with a premium and comfortable in-hand feel. There’s a vertical quad-camera onboard but the fourth camera sits outside to avoid massive camera bumps or odd-looking rectangular cutouts in the process.

Vivo is pushing ahead with its ‘tiniest punch-hole’ strategy, which was kicked off with the Vivo V17 earlier this month, with the Vivo X30 in China. The device features a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with minimal bezels and a punch-hole selfie camera up-top. It boasts a 20:9 aspect ratio, 1080×2400 pixels resolution, and supports P3 color gamut. There’s an in-display fingerprint scanner on board and Vivo boasts that it can unlock the device in just 0.29 seconds.

Under the hood, both the Vivo X30 and X30 Pro have long been known to be powered by the Exynos 980 chipset. This makes Vivo X30 one of the first smartphones to sport an integrated 5G chipset, which is coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. This is also the first Vivo lineup to run the new FunTouchOS 10 software experience, which is now based on Android 10.

The highlight of the Vivo X30 series will have to be its cameras. There’s a quad-camera system available aboard both the X30 and X30 Pro, but with minor differences in tow. The latter boasts “one of the most versatile smartphone cameras” though — on par with the recently launched penta-camera Mi Note 10. All the lenses together provide a focal range of 16mm to 135mm on the Vivo X30 Pro.

There’s a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 32MP (f/2.0) Samsung GD1 portrait camera baked into Vivo X30 Pro’s camera module but the most exciting lens sits outside the vertical setup, right above the dual-LED flash. It’s the 13MP Super telephoto lens (better known as a periscope-cum-telephoto lens), which makes it possible for Vivo X30 Pro to capture 2x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom, and 60x digital zoom pictures. We have already seen a similar feature on the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom earlier this year. It supports OIS as well.

Finally, there’s an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 112-degree field-of-view onboard and it also enables macro photography (letting users get as close as 2.5cm). So yeah, Vivo has covered all the bases with its newest 5G-capable smartphone. This smartphone not only offers some unique camera features but also a lot of video features such as eye-tracking (coupled with laser auto-focus) for better video capture and a TikTok integration that enables users to use all focal lengths.

As for the Vivo X30, it boasts the same camera setup as the Pro variant, minus the 60x telephoto lens. It only supports up to 20x digital zoom – similar to the Oppo Reno 2 and Realme X2 Pro. All three share a common parent in BBK Electronics. The Vivo X30 series comes equipped with a 4,250mAh battery pack, along with support for the company’s 33W Flash Charge technology.

Price and Availability

Vivo X30 has been priced starting at 3298 yuan (around Rs. 33,500) for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. You will have to shell out 3598 yuan (Rs. 36,500) for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. There’s no memory bump on this variant, as some of you may have expected.

On the other hand, Vivo X30 Pro is priced starting at 3998 yuan (Rs. 40,500) for the 8GB+128GB base variant. You have to shell out 4298 yuan (Rs. 43,500) for an additional 128GB storage. Both the Vivo X30 and X30 Pro will be available in 3 color variants namely black, orange (with a reddish gradient), and purple-blue gradient.

Vivo X30 series is now up for pre-order in China and will go on sale from 24th December next week. Would you want Vivo to bring the Vivo X30 to India? How would you like the pricing to be? Let us know in the comments below.