Vivo has taken the Indian budget segment by storm with its U- and Z-series and it’s now looking to further its assault on the mid-range segment with the Vivo V17. The company has launched the Vivo V17 today at a launch event in New Delhi.

The Chinese giant has made a point to stand out from its competitors, first with the dual pop-up selfie camera in the Vivo V17 Pro and now with a tiny punch-hole and rectangular rear-camera module on the Vivo V17. There’s also a powerful Snapdragon chipset in tow, so let’s check out the complete specifications:

Vivo V17: Specs and Features

Starting off with the design, Vivo V17 features a plastic build, but it looks and feels a lot like glass. It comes in two stunning color variants — Midnight Ocean and Glacier Ice. We have the Glacier Ice variant with us and it looks amazing. It sports a rectangular camera bump, which is expected to become a standard in 2020, as well.

Vivo V17 features a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ E3 Super AMOLED display with the trendy punch-hole design. It boasts a 20:9 aspect ratio, 2400 x 1080p resolution, and 91.38% screen-to-body ratio. Since it’s an AMOLED panel, Vivo V17 comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor instead of a physical one.

Vivo V17 features only a miniature 2.98mm selfie punch-hole design. Vivo boasts it to be the world’s tiniest punch-hole smartphone.

Under the hood, it’s the Snapdragon 675 chipset that runs the show. It’s paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, expandable up to 256GB via the dedicated microSD card slot onboard. Vivo V17 runs Android 9 Pie-based FunTouchOS 9.2 in December – almost 4 months after Android 10 was made official. But we can expect the company to take the wraps off Android 10-based JoviOS at the Vivo X30 5G launch next week.

Moving on, the USP of this phone will have to be the cameras. You get a quad-camera setup with a 48MP (f/1.8) primary lens, along with an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field-of-view, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, and 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. This is the same camera setup most phone makers are offering nowadays to boast quad-camera setups. Not much merit here.

The camera software is overflowing with features including the Super Night Mode, Ultra Stable Video, Portrait light effect, Pose Master, and more. There’s also a 32MP selfie lens sitting in the punch-hole. It’s the exact same camera setup that we find on the recently announced Vivo S5 in China.

Vivo V17 comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It also packs all essential connectivity options including GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and more.

Price and Availability

The Vivo V17 comes in a single 8GB+128GB configuration, which has been priced at Rs. 22,990 in India. It’s now available for pre-order and will go on sale from 17th December, exclusively on Flipkart, Vivo’s online store and major offline retailers. So, what are your thoughts on the Vivo V17? Let us know in the comments below.