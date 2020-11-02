Vivo has expanded the Vivo V20 series by launching the Vivo V20 SE in India today. As you might have guessed from the name, the Vivo V20 SE is a slimmed-down version of the V20 that launched last month.

Vivo V20 SE: Specifications

Vivo V20 SE offers a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixel resolution. The device measures 7.83mm and weighs 171 grams. Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, support for multiple navigation systems namely GPS, Beidou, Galileo, and GLONASS.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 – a chipset that was first announced in April last year. You get 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 1TB through a microSD card. Vivo has retained the 3.5mm headphone jack and has used the convenient USB-C port.

Coming to cameras, you get a triple rear camera setup consisting of a primary 48MP f/1.8 sensor, an 8MP f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. For selfies, Vivo has packed a 32MP f/2.0 shooter in a waterdrop notch.

Unlike Vivo V20 that boasts Android 11, the Vivo V20 SE runs on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 10, which is disappointing. For security, Vivo has used an optical in-display fingerprint sensor on the device. You get a decent 4,100mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge, capable of charging from 0 to 62 percent in 30 minutes.

Price and Availability

The handset comes in Oxygen Blue and Gravity Black color variants. The device costs Rs. 20,990 and you can buy one from November 3 via Vivo’s online store, popular e-commerce platforms, and offline stores.