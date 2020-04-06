Vivo V19 was set to launch in India on 26th March. But the ongoing lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic saw the company postpone the event. In an unexpected turn of events, Vivo V19 has quietly made its global debut today and is listed on the official website. It features a dual selfie-camera punch-hole, Snapdragon 712 SoC, and 33W super-fast charging among other things.

Vivo V19: Specs and Features

Starting off with the design, Vivo V19 features a 3D curved glass back with a subtle gradient finish. The back panel looks elegant and clean with the aligned rectangular camera bump and Vivo brand placement. The fingerprint sensor here sits under the display.

The display is a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED panel with a dual selfie-camera punch-hole at the top-right edge. It boasts 2400×1080p resolution and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut support.

In line with the rumors, it’s the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 chipset that runs the show under the hood here. The chipset is coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage (can expandable via the dedicated microSD card slot). It runs Android 10-based FunTouchOS out-of-the-box.

The Vivo V19 includes a quad-camera setup on the rear. It’s a primary 48MP (f/1.79) sensor, along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro lens, and 2MP depth sensor. The camera supports a myriad of camera features like Super night mode, Ultra stable video, portrait video, and more.

As for the dual-camera punch-hole on the front, Vivo has packed a 32MP primary lens and an 8MP ultra-wide lens to make it easier to capture group selfies.

Finally, Vivo V19 comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery and 33W Flash Charge 2.0 support. This technology is capable of juicing up about 50% of the phone’s battery in 30 minutes. You will find connectivity options such as WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C in tow as well.

Price and Availability

There is currently no word on the pricing and availability details for the Vivo V19 but the company should launch this smartphone in India after the ongoing lockdown. The Vivo V19 will be available in two attractive colors, namely Sleek Silver and Gleam Black.