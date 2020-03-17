Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has now confirmed the launch date of its Vivo V19 in India. According to a recent tweet by Vivo India, Vivo will be launching the Vivo V19 on the 26th of March.

Unlike the Indonesian variant of the Vivo V19 that got launched with Snapdragon 675 chipset last week, the Indian variant of Vivo V19 is tipped to come with Snapdragon 712 processor.

As per the leaked specifications posted by 91mobiles, the Vivo V19 will sport a 6.44-inch FHD+ Dual iView E3 Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 409ppi. The device is expected to launch with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB storage variants.

In terms of optics, the Vivo V19 is rumored to come with a 48MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the device is expected to pack dual pill-shaped front cameras consisting of a primary 32MP sensor and an 8MP wide-angle lens.

The Vivo V19 will most likely draw juice from a massive 4,500 battery that supports 33W Vivo Flash Charge 2.0. In terms of software, the handset is tipped to run on FunTouch OS 10 based on Android 10.

Vivo V19 is speculated to sport an in-display fingerprint scanner. As far as the color variants are concerned, the same report claims that the device will retail in two colors namely Mystic Silver and Piano Black.

The pricing for the Vivo V19 is tipped to start at around Rs.25,000. We will be learning more details about the Vivo V19 when the company launches the device merely a week from now and hence, stay tuned for more updates.