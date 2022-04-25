Vivo S15e with Exynos 1080 SoC, 66W Fast Charging Launched in China

Apart from launching the Vivo X80 series in China today, Vivo has also launched its Vivo S15e mid-ranger in its home market. The device comes with a 90Hz display, a Samsung Exynos chipset, 66W fast charging, and more. Let’s take a look at all the details below.

Vivo S15e: Specs and Features

The Vivo S15e comes as a powerful yet affordable smartphone in China. It sports a 6.44-inch Full HD AMOLED screen with support for a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ technology. It has a pixel density of 441ppi and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

There is also a 16MP selfie shooter, housed inside the teardrop notch (which makes the phone look rather old, though!) at the front. At the back, the device features a triple-camera setup, including a 50MP primary lens, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The Vivo S15e can record videos at up to 4K 30FPS and supports features like Night Portrait, AI ​​skin texture algorithm, front portrait HD, Micro-Video 2.0, and more.

Under the hood, the Vivo S15e packs the 5nm Samsung Exynos 1080 chipset, which launched back in 2020. It is an octa-core SoC, containing 4x ARM Cortex-A78 cores and 4x ARM Cortex-A55 cores. The processor is coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Furthermore, the device comes with a dynamic RAM feature that expands the RAM by up to 4GB.

There is also a 4,700mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. Other than these, the Vivo S15e comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication and support for Wi-Fi 802.11 ac and Bluetooth version 5.2. It also has a USB-C port at the bottom for charging and data transfer.

The Vivo S15e runs the Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean in China and comes in three color options – Fluorite Black, Ice Crystal Blue, and Rime Gold. However, unlike the black and blue variants, the Rime Gold model has a patterned back panel. Additionally, the Vivo S15e gets a VC cooling system, support for multi-antenna switching tech, Multi-Turbo 6.0, 5G support, and more.

Price and Availability

Coming to the price, the Vivo S15e starts at CNY 1,999 for the base variant and goes up to CNY 2,499 for the top-tier model. Check out the price of each of the storage variants right below.

Vivo S15e

8GB + 128GB – CNY 1,999 ( around Rs 23,375)

– CNY 1,999 ( around Rs 23,375) 8GB + 256GB – CNY 2,299 (around Rs 26,879)

– CNY 2,299 (around Rs 26,879) 12GB + 256GB – CNY 2,499 (around Rs 29,219)

The device is now available on Vivo’s official website in China. It is currently not known whether Vivo will launch this device in India or other global markets. Even if it does, we expect the company to launch it with a different moniker. So, stay tuned for further updates.