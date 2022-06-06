Vivo iQOO 10 Pro Tipped to Come with 200W Fast Charging Support

Having launched the iQOO 9 series with 120W wired fast charging, Vivo is reportedly working behind the scenes to launch the iQOO 10 Pro with a whopping 200W fast charging. Here’s what we know about Vivo’s 200W charging technology at the moment.

Vivo iQOO 10 Pro to Support 200W Fast Charging

Before we get to the specifics, it’s worth mentioning that it is not the first time we are hearing about a Vivo phone with 200W fast charging. In fact, reliable Chinese tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station hinted last week that Vivo’s next flagship would come with 200W charging. With the latest rumor, however, we got to know that the iQOO 10 Pro is the device in question.

According to the tipster Digital Chat Station, Vivo’s 200W charging adapter has the model number V200100L0B0-CN. It is rated to offer 20V at 10A. Meanwhile, the iQOO 10 Pro is likely to come with 65W wireless charging rated for 20V at 3.25A. To recall, the iQOO 9 Pro supports 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Vivo is not the only smartphone maker working on 200W charging tech. In fact, Oppo demonstrated its 240W SuperVOOC fast charging tech at MWC 2022 earlier this year. Moreover, Xiaomi also flaunted its 200W wired charging tech in May earlier last year. It is capable of completely charging a 4,000mAh battery in just 8 minutes.

While it’s great to see 200W charging in smartphones, we will have to wait to see the long-term implications of such insane charging speeds on the phone’s battery health. So, would 200W fast-charging influence your purchase decision when looking to purchase a new phone? Do share your thoughts with us in the comments.