Today, when we talk about high-end gaming consoles, we take the latest one from Sony’s PlayStation line-up and the latest one from Microsoft’s Xbox range. However, it has been a long time since Microsoft entered the gaming console market to compete with Sony and other gaming console manufacturers. Now, the company shared this short video showing the evolution of the Xbox logo over the past years.

The official Twitter handle of Microsoft Xbox recently shared a short 25-second video via a tweet (below). The video shows all the Xbox logos from the time when the first Xbox came to the market.

Do these jog your memory? Tell us a favorite gaming moment from over the years pic.twitter.com/DPH1XP8JyZ — Xbox (@Xbox) July 6, 2020

As you can see, the video starts with the first-ever Xbox logo. This is the one that came with the first Xbox, almost 19 years ago (time really flies). Following the first logo, the video goes over each and every iteration of the Xbox logo since 2001.

Not only it shows the Xbox logo changes with the official animations, but the video also showcases the original background score that came with each new logo. So, if it does not make you feel nostalgic visually, the sounds will make you feel like a child again.

According to the video, after 2001’s original Xbox logo (below), Microsoft changed the logo of its gaming console in 2005, then 2013, and finally in 2020 with the unveiling of the upcoming Xbox Series X.

So, if you are an Xbox fan and have been using the gaming console for years, this video might bring some fond memories of your previous Xbox consoles. So, do check it out and let us know about your favorite Xbox of all time in the comments below.