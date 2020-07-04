Sony only recently revealed the PlayStation 5’s design after a long wait. The company showcased a bunch of games coming to the PS 5 last month, followed by a design reveal that also showcased PS 5 accessories. Now, product pages for the upcoming PlayStation 5 have gone live on both Flipkart and Amazon India.

The pages don’t really give away anything we don’t already know. However, they do show off the accessories that will make their way to India when the PS 5 launches.

PlayStation 5 Accessories Coming to India

According to the product listings on the e-commerce websites, the following accessories will be available in India.

DualSense Charging Station for the PS 5’s DualSense controllers.

HD Camera

Media Remote

Pulse 3D Wireless Headset

PlayStation 5 Games

Sony has already given us a pretty solid sneak peek into the games that are coming to the PS 5. However, the Amazon and Flipkart listing mentions only a few of the games that were showcased by Sony. I’m not sure why that is, but I’m glad to see Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Horizon Forbidden West on there.

PlayStation 5 Launch Date

While we don’t currently know an exact launch date for the PlayStation 5, the listings simply mention Late 2020. This could mean that the console will make its way to India along with its global release. That’s a good thing because PlayStation consoles have usually arrived in India a while after their global launch.

Although we are keeping our eyes peeled for more information about the PS 5, if you want to be among the first to get new information, you can click the ‘Notify Me’ button on Amazon.

Check out the PlayStation 5 (Flipkart, Amazon)