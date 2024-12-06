Venom 3 Digital Release Release Date Is Here

Venom: The Last Dance was released earlier this year to mark the end of the movie series. While fans didn’t have great expectations from the movie, the fandom was still excited to see Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock once again. However, not everyone was convinced to watch the film in theatres. So, if you’re also someone who hasn’t watched the movie yet, you can soon watch it on Digital Platforms.

Recently, a report from When to Stream stated that Venom: The Last Dance will be released on Digital Platforms on December 10, 2024. The movie will be released digitally after concluding its theatrical run around the world.

The third film of the trilogy was released on October 25, 2024. So, it hasn’t been too long since the movie’s theatrical release. Venom: The Last Dance became the lowest-grossing Venom movie. The film was criticized by the fandom because of its lackluster story. Knull, who was teased in the trailer, didn’t get much screen time in the movie either. The action and Tom Hardy’s performance were great, but the story failed to impress the fanatics. In short, it wasn’t a good farewell to Tom Hardy’s character. You can read more about it in our Venom 3 review. So, it makes sense that Sony has decided to release the film digitally this early.

According to When to Stream, the film will be available to watch through Video on Demand on December 10. However, it’s worth noting that this report comes from When to Stream, which, of course, is a reputable publication, but Sony has not confirmed the date yet. That being said, December 10 is not that far, so we’ll soon get to know if the report is accurate or not. If it is true, get ready to watch the movie from the comfort of your home.