Venom: The Last Dance Trailer is Here and It References Spider-Man: No Way Home

Eddie Brock is back with his gooey and dangerous comrade for one final action-packed adventure with Venom 3 titled Venom: The Last Dance. The trailer for Venom 3 was released just a while ago with a runtime of over 3 minutes. Watching the trailer for Venom: The Last Dance, it seems that after the disaster Madame Web was, Sony is finally setting its image right with this movie.

The trailer for Venom 3 tells us that Venom’s home planet Klyntar has found its way to Earth with more and more Symbiotes landing on Earth. In the trailer, we get to see that the government has found out about this invasion and wants to keep it under the covers.

However, with Eddy walking freely it is difficult to do so. So, they launch a full-on operation to capture and terminate Eddie. Meanwhile, Venom and Eddie are seen attempting to prevent Earth from total annihilation by stopping the ongoing invasion.

Another interesting scene showed Symbiote we saw in the post-credit scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home is being captured. This could be a reference to Venom 3 taking place in the MCU.

The trailer showed us some pretty sick combat sequences as well as a “Venomized” horse which might be the coolest thing Sony has ever done with the Venom franchise. Since the very first movie, Venom has been a box-office success with Venom (2018) making $856 million globally and Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) making a global collection of $506.8 million.

Now what’s left to see is if Sony would be able to bring such success out of Venom: The Last Dance or not. The trailer seems to be projecting a pretty good movie so let’s wait for October 25, 2024, and see what Sony and Marvel have in store for us.