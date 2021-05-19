Vaio has expanded its laptop lineup by launching the new Vaio Z laptop in India today. After launching its lower-end Vaio E15 and SE14 in India earlier this year, the Vaio Z (2021) has brought Intel’s 11th-gen processor, a 4K display, and more at an exorbitant price point.

Vaio Z (2021) Launched in India

The Vaio Z is being marketed as the world’s first “3D contoured carbon fiber” laptop as the frame of the device is made from 3D printed carbon fiber material. Coming in at 1.06 kgs, the laptop looks portable and lightweight. It boasts a 14-inch 4K LCD HDR display with support for 99.8% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. It has a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels to deliver an immersive viewing experience.

Coming to the internals, the Vaio Z packs the 11th-gen Intel Core i7 H-series processor coupled with the Intel Iris XE GPU. It comes with 32GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. For the I/O, the laptop features an HDMI port, 2x USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Apart from these, the Vaio Z has a backlit keyboard and a 180-degree hinge design that can also elevate the keyboard when placed on a table traditionally. It has a fingerprint scanner as well as support for facial recognition via Windows Hello. Furthermore, the laptop comes with a camera shutter and mic mute shortcuts for improved privacy.

Turning to the battery life, the Vaio Z can run up to 10 hours on a single charge and comes with a portable power adapter for an easy on-the-go lifestyle. Other than this, the laptop packs stereo speakers with Dolby Audio support.

The Vaio Z laptop runs Windows 10 Professional out-of-the-box that comes with lifetime validity. Moreover, the company is offering 36 months of domestic warranty that covers manufacturing defects.

Price and Availability

Now, coming to the big question of how much do you have to shell out to get the Vaio Z? Well, the answer is “a lot”, and by that I mean, the laptop comes at Rs 3,52,990. Well, I am not sure why this device costs so much when you can get much better gaming laptops at much lower prices. Nonetheless, it is what it is. The laptop is currently available to buy from Amazon India.