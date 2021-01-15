Vaio has been teasing its India comeback on Flipkart for the past few months. Putting an end to the anticipation, Vaio laptops have finally been unveiled in India today. The Japan-based Vaio Corporation has partnered with Hong Kong-based Nexstgo to mark its return to the uber-competitive India market. It has unveiled two laptops – Vaio E15 and Vaio SE14 in the country, offering Ryzen and Intel processors respectively.

Vaio Laptops Launched in India

Vaio E15

The company boasts that the Vaio E15 sports an ultra-slim and lightweight design. It measures 19.9mm in thickness and weighs 1.77kgs, which is okay. The laptop comes equipped with a signature hinge design, which ergonomically lifts the display to offer an enhanced viewing experience. It also helps with the thermal system.

Vaio E15 features a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080) IPS LCD display with minimal bezels at the top and bottom to house the 1MP webcam and Vaio branding respectively. Under the hood, the laptop is powered by up to AMD Ryzen 7-3700U processor and Radeon RX Vega 10 GPU. You will also find 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

As for the ports selection, you have a USB Type-C, 2x USB 3.0 Type-A, micro HDMI, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. You will also find Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, and more. There is no biometric authentication on board. You do have a backlit keyboard and a decent-sized touchpad onboard. Vaio E15 offers up to 8 hours of battery life.

Vaio E15 will be available in two color options – Tin Silver and Ink Black.

Vaio SE14

The Vaio SE14 is the more offering of these two laptops launched by Nexstgo in India today. It also features a slim and lightweight design, weighing just 1.35kgs. The laptop features a smaller 14-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080) IPS LCD display with minimal bezels at the top and bottom. There’s a 1MP webcam at the top.

Under the hood, the Vaio SE14 is powered by the 8th-Gen Intel Core i5-8265U processor. It is disappointing to see the company opt for 8th-Gen CPUs when Intel already has new 11th-Gen CPUs available in the market. There’s no dedicated GPU on board. You will find 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage onboard.

You get 2x USB Type-C, 2x USB-A ports, 1x HDMI, and a microSD card reader. There’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack onboard. Vaio SE14 also supports a backlit keyboard and offers up to 13-hours of battery life. Also, the company offers a fingerprint sensor aboard this model for biometric verification and quick unlocking.

The company further shared what its future product roadmap for India looks like. You can expect to see around five new Vaio laptops launch in the country in the first half of 2021. As you can see in the image below, this includes the Vaio SX14, E14, FE14, and a lot more.

Price and Availability

The Vaio E15 has been priced at Rs. 49,990 for the Ryzen 5 variant and Rs. 56,990 for the Ryzen 7 variant in India. You will have to shell out Rs. 62,990 for the Vaio SE14, which is powered by an 8th-Gen Intel i5 processor. This is really disappointing though as Xiaomi is already offering 10th-Gen Intel processors at lower price points.

Both the Vaio E15 and SE14 will go on sale starting from 19th January via Flipkart in India. So, will you be reliving the nostalgia and picking up a new Vaio laptop?