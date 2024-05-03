Ubisoft’s XDefiant Finally Has a May Release Date

XDefiant, Ubisoft’s answer to Call of Duty, has been delayed for a long time now. The team faced numerous issues, so the game repeatedly missed its intended release date. However, after numerous delays and a handful of playtests, the game will finally launch this month for everyone to enjoy.

Per the official X Post (formerly Twitter), XDefiant will launch on May 21, 2024, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The official UbiSoft announcement gives us more details on the launch, as the Preseason will begin immediately after the game launches, lasting six weeks.

During the pre-season, players can access the five factions – Cleaners, Libertad, Echelon, Phantoms, and Unlockable Dedsec. Apart from factions, there will be ten arena maps and four progression maps in the map pool, with five game modes and twenty-four weapons.

XDefiant Preseason launch (Image Courtesy: Ubisoft/XDefiant)

XDefiant Year 1 Roadmap (Image Courtesy: Ubisoft/XDefiant)

Once the pre-season ends, the game will become a season affair. Players can expect new weapons, factions, events, and maps every three months. For the first XDefiant season, players will get a new faction, codenamed Ruby, three weapons, three maps, and a new battle pass.

It is great to see XDefiant finally seeing the light of the day. When I first played the game last year, I had some positive thoughts about it. It felt like playing old COD games, and the movement felt nice. However, I also had some concerns and queries about the game, which the community echoed.

While addressing those issues, XDefiant faced multiple delays. Sometimes, it was because the game failed to pass certification checks for the consoles. Other times, it was unable to dodge the developmental hurdles. But it seems the development team has finally figured out everything and is ready to open the floodgates.

Are you excited to play XDefiant? Let us know in the comments below.