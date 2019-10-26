Ubisoft has developed a new game for PC named Rabbids Coding. The game aims to introduce people to programming concepts in a fun and intuitive way that would help beginners gain more interest in programming.

The plot of the game is set in a spaceship invaded by Rabbids. As a player, you will be entering programming commands into the spaceship’s operating system. This game is targeted at all age groups for learning programming basics.

“The Rabbids invade space, and in true Rabbids-style, turn your spaceship upside down! Using blocks of code, you need to give them instructions to clear up the mess they have created. This free educational game is aimed for players from the age of 7 and upwards.”, describes Ubisoft.

There are 32 levels in the game at the end of which players will have a rough idea regarding sequential programming, loops, and conditions. Ubisoft states that the game will encourage beginners to optimize their codes.

“We strongly believe that video games can play an important role in learning new technical skills, and we’re looking forward to sharing Rabbids Coding as a teaching tool for all ages,” says Olivier Palmieri, Game Director at Ubisoft Montreal.

If all these sound interesting to you, you can download the game from Uplay for free. However, you will need a Uplay account to do so. You can alternatively sign up using your Facebook, Twitch, Xbox, or PlayStation account in case you’re not interested to create a Uplay account.

So, check out the game from the below link and let us know your experience in the comments.

Download Rabbids Coding from UPlay