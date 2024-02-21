Ubisoft Launches Cutesy Rainbow Six SMOL with Netflix Games

Ever since its launch in 2015, Rainbow Six Siege has been known for its extremely tactical gameplay and hard-as-nails action. However, in a weird twist, Ubisoft has launched Rainbow Six SMOL, a mobile version of the game.

Even though Rainbox Six SMOL is based around the same Siege universe, it differs from it in more ways than one. For starters, SMOL brings a boatload of wholesome and cute introductions to the game. The mobile game is full of colorful environments and miniature and adorable sound effects.

Besides the goofiness, the game has its action in place. Rainbow Six SMOL is a top-down roguelite adventure that focuses on the player helping liberate ‘The Land of SMOL.’ For that, we enlist the help of new recruits and some seasoned operators seen in Siege. These include the likes of Zofia, Ying, Valkyrie, Sledge, and more. The latter carry over their own abilities, as seen in the main game.

Rainbow Six SMOL features five different game modes that include bomb defusal and hostage rescue, among others. You will also encounter ten different enemy groups. SMOL also features varied destructible environments and push-back gun recoil for that added immersion.

Rainbow Six SMOL: Platforms and Availability

Ubisoft has partnered up with Netflix Games to release Rainbow Six SMOL on mobile devices. As such, the game is already available for download on Android and iOS. However, you will need a Netflix subscription to access it.

This isn’t the first time Ubisoft and Netflix have released games together. Previous collaborations include games like Mighty Quest and Valiant Hearts. Netflix Games is rife with select titles that have garnered a lot of attention, including the GTA Trilogy, among others.

What do you think about Rainbow Six SMOL? Do you like the cute makeover it brings to the world? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!