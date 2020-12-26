As smartphones are getting bigger with each passing year, the demand for innovative grips and stands like the PopSockets is increasing rapidly. As a result, we have seen many companies come up with creative grips and convertible stands. Now, amongst many others, Tring is a unique grip-cum-stand for smartphones that is also a 6-in-1 multi-utility tool.

Developed by a small team from Wilmington, USA, Tring is essentially an accessory that sticks at the back of smartphones to provide users with a secure finger-grip and convertible stand. However, it is more than what the eye sees.

A Unique Phone Grip Packing an Array of Utility Tools

Alamata Inc., the company behind Tring, designed the accessory to be like a swiss army knife. So, apart from being a smartphone grip and stand, the product can also work as a screwdriver, a seatbelt cutter, a bottle opener, and even a bike repairing tool.

It attaches to your smartphone using a neodymium magnet that also lets you stick your device onto any metal surface. There is the phone ring at the top which converts to a stand when you need it.

Below this ring, there is a solid tool base made from high-alloy, heat resistant chromium steel featuring a set of hex-key wrenches, a regular and a Phillips screwdriver, a box cutter, a seatbelt cutter, and even a bottle opener.

So, apart from using it as just a phone grip, you can use Tring in an array of ways. For instance, you can tighten a screw in your bike, you can open a beverage bottle when you cannot find the bottle opener. Moreover, you can even save yourself at the time of emergencies by using the built-in seatbelt cutter. Pretty nifty!

Now, despite packing so many tools in a compact design, Tring maintains a slim profile to let users take their devices in and out of their pockets without any issue. Moreover, it is compatible with wireless charging, so you do not have to worry about that.

You can check out the official video of the product right below

Price and Availability

The company is currently running an Indiegogo campaign for the product and has already collected over $21,500 from 677 backers as of writing this article. So, if you want a Tring for yourself or a loved one, you can back the project for $15 (~Rs. 1,103) to pre-book it. The company expects to start shipping the orders from March 2021.