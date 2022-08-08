India Wants to Drive Chinese Brands out of the Sub-Rs 12,000 Bracket: Report

India might be planning yet another strike on Chinese brands and this time, it may stop the popular Chinese phone makers from selling smartphones under Rs 12,000, which can be safely considered a popular choice for many in the country. Here are all the details.

India to Ban Sub-Rs 12,000 Chinese Phones?

A report by Bloomberg suggests that the reason for this is to give a push to the Indian smartphone brands. It would be safe to say that their stand in the market has only weakened in the previous years. This step will affect companies like Xiaomi, Realme, and even Transsion Holdings.

These are the companies that have contributed to the third of India’s sales volume in the sub-Rs 12,000 price bracket in the April-June quarter this year, as per Counterpoint Research. Chinese brands in India acquired a major share in the market.

However, there’s no word on what the Indian Government plans on doing about this. We don’t know if there will be a new policy for this or “informal channels to convey its preference to Chinese companies.” There’s no official word on this. So, it remains to be seen how things will shape up.

If and when this happens, the drastic step will follow the lead of the Chinese app ban in the country, which has been going on for 2 years now. India recently made Battleground Mobile India aka BGMI unplayable and has banned hundreds of apps in the past, including TikTok, PUBG Mobile, Garena Free Fire, and the list is long. This was apparently done to safeguard the privacy and security of Indian citizens.

Following this, India urged people to go for Indian brands and promote its “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative. Recently, brands like Vivo and Oppo have also come under the scrutiny of the Indian Government for tax evasion.

Neither the brands nor India’s IT Ministry has commented on the matter. Therefore, it’s best to wait for more information on this. We will be sure to keep you in the loop. So, stay tuned. Also, do share your thoughts about the possible ban of sub-Rs 12,000 phones from brands like Xiaomi, Realme, and more in the comments below.