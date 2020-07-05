Oftentimes, I find a video while browsing YouTube on my iPhone that I want to save to my device. Now, I know that there is an option to download YouTube videos for offline viewing, however, those downloaded videos remain in the YouTube app only and I cannot use them on any other third-party editing application. So, I have been using this Siri Shortcut to download and save YouTube videos on my device without any hassle.

Now, there are a lot of Siri Shortcuts that you can find in the “Gallery” of the “Shortcuts” app. However, the “Social Media Downloader (SMD)” is a shortcut that won’t find in the shortcuts gallery. And as this is a shortcut created by a third-party developer, you won’t be able to add this shortcut to your “My Shortcuts” list in the traditional way.

How to Set Up “Shortcuts” App to Run SMD

So here’s how to set up the “Shortcuts” app to run the SMD shortcut.

  • First, go to “Settings” on your device and find “Shortcuts” in the system app list.

Download YT videos iPhone 10

  • Enter the settings page for “Shortcuts” and you will see the title “Allow Untrusted Shortcuts”.

Download YT videos iPhone 11

  • Toggle the switch to turn it on.
  • Press “Allow” on the following prompt.

Download YT videos iPhone 12

  • Enter your device’s passcode and you’re ready.

Now that you have set up your “Shortcuts” app to add shortcuts from sources other than the “Gallery”, follow the steps below to download a YouTube video using the shortcut.

How to Download YouTube Videos using SMD

  • First, get the “Social Media Downloader (SMD)” shortcut from this link.
  • After adding it, you will find the shortcut in your “My Shortcuts” section of the “Shortcuts” app.

Download YT videos iPhone 13

  • Now, go to the YouTube app and open the video you want to download.
  • Once the video opens up, find the “Share” button and tap it.

Download YT videos iPhone 1

  • Once the in-app share sheet comes up, slide to the left, and tap the button with three dots. This will open up the device’s share sheet.

Download YT videos iPhone 2

  • In the device’s share sheet, scroll down a bit and you will find a button titled “SMD 4.0.2”.

Download YT videos iPhone 5

  • Tap this button to start your download.
  • After some progression, the shortcut will give you the option to choose your preferred video resolution.

Download YT videos iPhone 3

  • Later in the download process, the shortcut will ask your permission to send certain data to some websites. Press “OK” when the prompt comes up.

Download YT videos iPhone 4

  • After that, you will get the option to “Save” the video or “Open in” any third-party app. Press “Save”.

Download YT videos iPhone 8

  • Once the video is completely downloaded, it will open up in the system media player.
  • Now, on this media player, find the “Share” button on the top-right corner.

Download YT videos iPhone 6

  • Tap it to open up the share sheet again and then tap “Save Video” to save it on your device.

Download YT videos iPhone 7

  • Go to the “Photos” app and you will find the downloaded video right there.

Download YT videos iPhone 9

So, this is one of the easiest ways to download a YouTube video on an iPhone or an iPad. And it is all thanks to Siri Shortcuts and the developers who created the “SMD” shortcut.

I hope this shortcut helps you to download your favorite videos from YouTube and save it on your device. And if you have already used it, then you know who to thank down in the comments section.

Comments

  1. Hi beebom! This doesn’t work for most videos on YouTube. Also some videos allow only 360p videos for downloading and some allow just the audio. There is another method: open safari, open y2mate.com, paste the url after copying from youtube for the video that you want to download, then voila ur video is downloaded at any resolution you want!!