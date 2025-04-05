TikTok Ban on Hold Again, US Government Issues Another Extension

It seems like the U.S. Government can’t make up its mind about whether it wants to ban TikTok or not! Back in January, we were trembling at the prospect of a TikTok ban across the continent. However, it received a 75-day extension just at the last minute. Now that time is up, and it seems like TikTok is still going nowhere, as it received another 75-day extension, thus delaying its ban.

The app was to shut down its services on January 19th on account of concerns over user privacy and national security. This is due to the Chinese origin of TikTok‘s parent company, ByteDance. But the Trump administration offered an extended period for TikTok to find a US buyer.

Image Credit: Algi Febri Sugita / Shutterstock

There were talks about Amazon making an offer, but the deal didn’t go through. Seeing the situation, the government passed an order further extending the deadline for another 75 days. Since the company hasn’t found a potential buyer, it wouldn’t be the last extension we might see this year.

ByteDance also recently publicly acknowledged that they are in talks with the U.S. government to negotiate TikTok’s future in the country. What’s interesting here is the statement, “There are key matters to be resolved. Any agreement will be subject to approval under Chinese law“.

Image Credit: ByteDance

This leads us to believe that the administration could allow ByteDance to continue operations in the U.S. with certain policy changes with regard to national security. With all that said, I think we all know TikTok is too big in the region to get a ban anytime soon. Even the users don’t seem to be concerned about the app’s future, as they were back in January.

What are your thoughts on the topic? Are you scared about the TikTok ban, or you agree that the extension will keep it running? Share your thoughts and start a conversation in the comments below.