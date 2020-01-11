In today’s world, it is indispensable to use a mask when you’re going outdoors in a polluted environment. A company named Aō Air has attempted an alternate approach to deal with the air pollution problem by creating a large air filter mask for your face and showcased it at CES 2020.

The product is named Atmōs and it creates a “high-pressure pocket of clean air” using small fans without requiring a seal. The device is supposed to be worn below your ears. The company told Engadget that the device even has sensors to measure and monitor the respiration rate.

Engadget notes that the device is quite bulky. Essentially, you will be wearing a 256 grams gadget on a daily basis outdoors for breathing fresh air. In addition, it doesn’t look quite visually appealing, at least to me.

However, Mikal Peveto, the CEO of Aō Air mentions that the company will be shrinking down the size in future iterations. We will have to wait to witness how the next generation of the product will be.

You can pre-order Atmōs right now at $350 from the company’s website. In the box, you get the device along with a USB-C cable and a carrying case. You also get four additional filter sets as an early adopter bonus.

The device is expected to start shipping this July. If all these sound interesting to you and the size of the filter does not bother you, check-out the product from the link below and let us know if you found this helpful in the comments.

Pre-Order Aō Air Atmos