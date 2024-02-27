The Sims 5 Pre-Release Version Leaks Online

No matter how much time passes, it seems the unfortunate headache of game leaks continues. The unfortunate candidate this time around is the upcoming simulation game Sims 5. With the working title of Project Rene, this long-awaited franchise iteration is slowly being developed. However, now it seems some online leakers have seemingly gotten access to not one but two in-development builds and have dropped some crucial information about the upcoming game.

The leaked information has been doing rounds on the social platform Reddit’s r/GamingLeaksAndRumours Reddit sub. A user posted two images, which showed a picture of the PC and mobile build of the game.

Image Courtesy: Maxim/The Sims 4

Besides establishing the already-containing work on both builds, it has been revealed that Sims 5 will use Irdeto’s Denuvo DRM. Since Sims 5 will be a free-to-play title, many are wondering why the upcoming game will have Denuvo at all.

We also know that the upcoming Sims 5 will use the Unreal Engine over EA’s Frostbite engine. While the reason for that is unknown, this isn’t the first time an EA studio has preferred using a different engine.

Respawn specifically used Unreal Engine to create Jedi: Fallen Order and a modified Source engine for Titanfall 2. As such, there can be numerous reasons for this decision. Maybe Frostbite doesn’t have the proper real-time cross-progression and cross-play features that Sims 5 is trying to achieve.

Regardless, such leaks are never beneficial to studios and have become a growing headache for developers and publishers. Last year, we saw one of the largest leaks in video games, when hundreds of in-development data of Insomniac Games and its employees leaked online. Furthermore, publisher EA or Maxis hasn’t immediately commented on the Sims 5 leaks. Rest assured, we will update you when they do.

What do you think about the latest Sims 5 leaks? Do you support the game possibly having Denuvo? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.