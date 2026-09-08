Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Release Date and Pre-Orders Announced, Coming November 5

Since its announcement at the June 2026 Nintendo Showcase, fans have waited eagerly for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake’s release date. Fortunately, Nintendo has finally revealed the release date for the upcoming remake at The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct, coming exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2 on November 5, 2026.

The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Releases November 5, Pre-Orders Now Open

Eiji Aonuma, the series producer, revealed the release date for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake and opened pre-orders for the game following Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct on September 8, 2026. In addition to the November 5 release date, Nintendo has showcased gameplay for the remake, revealing upgraded visuals and the option to jump across platforms, built for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Image Credit: Nintendo

Pre-orders for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake are also now open, and you can order the title from the Nintendo eShop for $59.99 for the digital edition, and you can also order a physical Textured Foil Cover Art limited edition copy of the game for $69.99.

Nintendo also added more dialogue for characters to flesh out Link and the side characters like his best friend, Saria. Link can now swim and dive underwater to search for new collectibles. We also got our first look at the Zelda remake’s combat with Link’s fairy companion, Navi.

Hyrule Field has also been remade for the Nintendo Switch 2, giving Link an open area to explore and eventually progress to Hyrule Castle. Unlike the original 1998 title, the upcoming remake also includes a dedicated sprint button.

Nintendo then revealed the Ocarina’s power, with Link playing the Sun’s Song and changing the time of day instantly. Additionally, players will also be able to hum a tune into their Switch 2 mics, which Link will then convert into a melody on his Ocarina in-game. Furthermore, Nintendo will sell a physical Ocarina smart device which players can use in-game to play additional songs.

The company then concluded the showcase by announcing The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake’s release date on November 5, and revealing an exclusive The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary-themed Nintendo Switch 2 console and controller, with both being available starting October 29.

Here’s hoping we get to see more of the Zelda remake at the upcoming Nintendo Direct. That said, are you excited for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake? Tell us in the comments section below.