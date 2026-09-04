New Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Release Date Surfaces Ahead of Next Week’s Nintendo Direct

Nintendo fans may not have to wait much longer to know when The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake is coming to Nintendo Switch 2. According to Swedish retailer Retrospelbutiken, the highly anticipated remake is rumored to release on November 12, 2026.

Reddit user Homunculus7 spotted this store listing on the retailer’s website. While the website states this as an estimated date, it could be real since Nintendo previously said The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake would launch in late 2026.

The timing is also worth noting, as Nintendo has announced a special The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct on September 8, where they will likely reveal the release date and showcase new gameplay for the upcoming remake. Nintendo also announced a general Direct for the next day.

Image Credit: Nintendo (via X/@Nintendo)

Back in August, a Swiss retailer listed The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake’s release date as December 1. However, with the new development, that doesn’t seem to be the case. A December 1 release sounds more like a placeholder date than a November 12 release.

Interestingly, GTA 6 preloads also begin November 12. While Nintendo is not looking to compete with Rockstar’s next open-world adventure, it makes sense for them to have a big winter release.

Both games tie themselves to their respective platforms: Nintendo will launch the Zelda remake exclusively on Switch 2, while Rockstar will release GTA 6 on November 19 as a timed console exclusive.

Nintendo first revealed The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake during its June 2026 Nintendo Direct with a 90-second teaser. It showcased Link as a young boy without a fairy companion and offered a glimpse at his journey through the mysterious lands of Hyrule.

Since there are no major releases in November except GTA 6, Nintendo setting The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake’s release date for November 12 seems plausible. What do you think? Tell us in the comments section below.