The Legend of Zelda Live-Action Movie Logo Revealed, On Track for April 30 Release

Nintendo has confirmed the title of the upcoming live-action The Legend of Zelda movie as The Legend of Zelda. The company also revealed the movie’s official logo today during The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct. In addition, Shigeru Miyamoto confirmed that The Legend of Zelda live-action movie is on track to be released on April 30, 2026.

While fans were looking forward to receiving the first trailer for The Legend of Zelda live-action movie, only the movie’s official logo was unveiled today during The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct. The live-action movie’s title doesn’t have a subtitle like the Zelda games.

Shigeru Miyamoto said fans will understand why the movie doesn’t have a subtitle once they watch it next year on the big screen next year: “Once you see the film, you’ll see why it doesn’t have a subtitle.” Until then, you can check out the official logo of The Legend of Zelda movie right below:

Image Credit: Nintendo (via X/@NintendoAmerica)

Moreover, Shigeru Miyamoto has also confirmed that the upcoming The Legend of Zelda live-action will be an original movie and isn’t a direct adaptation of any of the Zelda games. “It is a completely original film based on the many stories, ideas, and concepts of the series, built up through the games for 40 years,” Miyamoto said.

The Legend of Zelda live-action movie was initially slated for release on March 26, 2027, and was later postponed to May 7, 2027. However, Miyamoto recently revealed that the live-action Zelda movie will be released earlier, on April 30, 2027, as the production team is progressing sooner than expected.

If you have been waiting to see The Legend of Zelda live-action movie’s cast in action, you will have to wait a little longer until Nintendo releases the trailer. In the meantime, fans can play the new Zelda game, Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake, which is scheduled for release on November 5, 2026.

That said, what do you think of Nintendo’s decision to approach the live-action Zelda movie as an original film? Let us know in the comments below.