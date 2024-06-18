A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead Announced to Launch in 2024

A Quiet Place is one movie series that has drawn the attention of millions worldwide. While the awaited video game adaptation was announced in 2021, there has been little news since then. However, we finally have some information. Saber Interactive has come back and announced the upcoming game called A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead.

The game takes inspiration from the popular survival movie produced by Paramount Pictures. In a world overrun with monsters that can’t see but hear, silence is the way to survival. As you can tell, that sounds terrifying (pun intended).

The reveal trailer shows us the perspective through the eyes of a survivor at a factory, trying to kickstart a generator in silence. The generator seemingly powers on a “Tech Shop,” which might be one of our bases of operations we need to get up and running.

We also look at a sound detection device. And yes, we briefly see one of the monsters pouncing on players. This happens after the player character unknowingly walks on pieces of glass. As you can tell, noise will play a crucial role in the game, and the developers might employ some neat tricks in A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead to make you feel distressed.

The publisher, known for previously working on popular movie tie-in projects like World War Z, Evil Dead: The Game, and the upcoming Jurrasic Park: Survival, plans to bring its A-game.

While we don’t have an exact date, A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead will launch 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

A Quite Place is an exciting IP to create a horror game out of. I’ve always wanted to see a survival horror game in the universe. And to see something along those lines launching this year makes me happy. Hopefully, the developers use the aspect of sound to create an immersive experience, like a noise detection system from your mic.

That being said, what do you think about the game? Let us know in the comments below!