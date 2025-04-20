The Last Of Us Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date and Time (Countdown)

The Last of Us arrived with one of the most heartbreaking rifts in Season 2, which no one wanted to witness. Five years have passed since the events of the first season’s finale. Joel protected Ellie from getting dissected by the Fireflies for the sake of the cure, but it seems the girl is now mad at Joel for what he did. Even though the new season didn’t clear the reason behind Ellie’s madness, video game fans are well-versed with it. Well, if you’re curious to learn more about this and the upcoming horde of infected, check out the release date and time of The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 2 right below.

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 2 will be released on April 21, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET (or 6:00 PM PT) on HBO and Max simultaneously. Here’s the time schedule to let you know when the episode will land depending on your region:

Release Time in the US : April 20, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET

: April 20, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET Release Time in the UK : April 21, 2025, at 2:00 AM BST

: April 21, 2025, at 2:00 AM BST Release Time in Australia : April 21, 2025, at 11:00 AM AEST

: April 21, 2025, at 11:00 AM AEST Release Time in India: April 21, 2025, at 6:30 AM IST

The Last Of Us Season 2 Episode 2 Release Countdown

We never forget to include a countdown timer to keep you updated on the episodes of your favorite TV shows. So, here is the TLOU Season 2 Episode 2 countdown if your region isn’t listed above:

TLOU Season 2 Episode 2 Release Time and Date 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The second episode of The Last of Us Season 2 is now streaming! Go watch it now!

What to Expect from TLOU Season 2 Episode 2?

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Discovery (via Pressroom/Liane Hentscher/HBO)

The first episode began with the first season’s ending scene, in which Ellie asked Joel to swear that what he told her about the Fireflies is true. Joel lied, and Ellie got suspicious of him. That incident created a rift between them, and Ellie stopped recognizing him as a father figure.

Joel and Ellie came back to Jackson, Wyoming, and the former started working as a construction foreman. Dina and Jesse entered the picture, and we got to see Ellie falling for the former.

On the other side, Abby, the daughter of one of the fireflies whom Joel killed to save Ellie, is looking forward to avenging their death by killing Joel. In the concluding moments of the TLOU Season 2 Episode 1, she is heading towards Jackson with her allies.

Moreover, while patrolling, Dina and Ellie encounter Stalker, the most intelligent yet frustrating infected from video games. So, the further episodes of the new season won’t only see Ellie and Joel encountering Abby, but there will also be a massive army of the Walking Dead that they will need to fight.