The Last of Us Season 2 First Teaser Trailer Released!

Abby and Joel are coming to our screen next year, and we have got the first teaser for The Last of Us Season 2. Even though the teaser released by HBO Max does not reveal much about the plot, we get to see some in-game references that might turn out to be super exciting for the game’s fans.

The teaser shows us Pedro Pascal as Joel, Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Jeffery Wright reprising his role as Issac, Isabela Merced as Dina, and the undisclosed character being played by Catherine O’Hara. I saved her.



A sneak peek of Season 2 of the @HBO Original Series #TheLastOfUs, coming in 2025 to Max. pic.twitter.com/PQljcvlOsx— Max (@StreamOnMax) August 5, 2024

The trailer shows Joel’s reckoning for what he did to save Abby from being used as a test subject. In the trailer, we see a monster that seems to be an adaptation of the Rat King boss from the Last of Us game. Besides that, the snowy scene where Abby is trapped under what looks like a net seems to be a recreation of the scene where Lev is introduced in the game.

Furthermore, the teaser does not give us any information about the release date of Last of Us Season 2.

Even though we don’t have much information about the exact release date, it can be assumed that the show might come out in early 2025 since the teaser is already out. So, let us wait and see how true this assumption turns out to be. For now, stay tuned with us for future updates!