Solo Leveling Season 2 Gets a Brand-New Trailer

The Solo Leveling anime (review) got its debut season earlier this year, and it became an instant hit right away. It became the first manhwa adaptation that was praised by critics and viewers alike. The production team confirmed a sequel right after the Season 1 finale, officially titled “Arise from the Shadow.” Now, a few months later, a new teaser trailer for Solo Leveling Season 2 has been shared by the production team.

At the ongoing Anime Expo 2024, fans are getting back-to-back anime announcements and trailers for their favorite series. Earlier today, at the Solo Leveling panel, a brand-new teaser trailer for the much-anticipated Season 2 of Solo Leveling anime was released. Check out the trailer in the X post below: ╋━━━━━━━━━━━#俺だけレベルアップな件

𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝟐

-𝐀𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐰-

ティザーPV解禁

━━━━━━━━━━━╋



▼𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐒𝐎𝐎𝐍https://t.co/21o8l6lziC



▼公式サイトhttps://t.co/wgvE5gdGIl#SoloLeveling #俺レベ2期 pic.twitter.com/wTiXLrqGTU— アニメ『俺だけレベルアップな件』公式 (@sololeveling_pr) July 6, 2024

The release date for Solo Leveling Season 2 is yet to be revealed, and it is still mentioned as “coming soon” in the latest trailer. The trailer showcases Sung Jin-Woo and his shadow army battling against Baruka and his ice army in the Red Gate arc.

Furthermore, we also get a glimpse of the Shadow Monarch paying back a visit to the Demon Castle. You can check out some of the standout stills from today’s Solo Leveling trailer right here:

Image Courtesy: Solo Leveling by A-1 Pictures (YouTube/Crunchyroll)

The trailer has further amplified the hype for season 2, and we can’t wait to witness Sung Jin-Woo’s ascension to the top. That said, stay tuned for more updates around Solo Leveling season 2.