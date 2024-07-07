Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint Anime Officially Announced

Imagine you’re the sole reader of a web novel and know every small detail ever written by the author in its 3,000+ chapters. Now, what do you think would happen if that imaginary world came to life in front of you? That’s exactly what happens to Kim Dojka, the protagonist of the Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint webtoon, and I can’t wait to witness his journey in the upcoming anime adaptation.

Omniscient Reader Anime Announced

At the Crunchyroll panel at Anime Expo 2024, the streaming company announced the Omniscient Reader anime adaptation. Crunchyroll has teamed up with Aniplex for the anime adaptation of the most popular manhwa like Solo Leveling — Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint by Sing Shong.

Crunchyroll has dropped Viewpoint from the title, simply calling it Omniscient Reader. An official teaser video and key visual, confirming the “anime adaptation is now in production,” are out along with the announcement. Check out the teaser video right here:

That’s everything Crunchyroll has shared with the fans so far. Omniscient Reader is yet to reveal the official release date and the production studio working on the animation.

What Is Omniscient Reader All About?

As described above, this manhwa revolves around an office worker who is also an avid reader named Kim Dokja. He has stuck by his favorite web novel titled “Three Ways to Survive the Apocalypse” for the longest time, even though it has 3,000+ chapters. He is the sole reader of the web novel.

One day while returning home from work, his favorite web novel comes to life in the real world and turns Korea into a post-apocalyptic fantasy world. Now, since he’s the only one who knows what is going to happen next in the story and how it will end, will Kim Dokja become the protagonist in his favorite web novel and survive the apocalypse?

Image Courtesy: Crunchyroll

You will have to wait for the anime adaptation to find out. Or, you can read the Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint manhwa written by Sing Shong and illustrated by Sleepy-C in the meantime. It has been serialized in Webtoon since 2020, and Chapter 209 was released just earlier this month.

The characters, fighting sequences, and the vast apocalyptic world here need to be handled with the utmost care when bringing this webtoon to life. So, I hope to see one of the bigwigs step in to fulfill our expectations. What are your expectations from the Omniscient Reader anime? Do tell us in the comments section.