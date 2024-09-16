Solo Leveling Season 2 Gets January 2025 Release Window

The exhilarating anime adaptation of the famous Solo Leveling manhwa debuted at the start of this year. The uprising of our new Shadow Monarch conquered everyone’s hearts and left us waiting for its second season. Solo Leveling Season 2 was announced right after the first season ended, and we got exciting news about Solo Leveling Season 2 at Aniplex Online Fest 2024 today.

Ever since the confirmation, we have been waiting for the announcement of the release date for Solo Leveling Season 2, aka Solo Leveling: Arise from the Shadow. But today, we have learned that Solo Leveling season 2 is officially scheduled to premiere in January 2025. You can check out the key visual in the announcement tweet below: ◤￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣

While a teaser for Solo Leveling: Arise from the Shadow was released a little while ago, the staff has shared another surprising announcement today. Taking a page from Demon Slayer’s approach, the Solo Leveling staff has announced a new movie titled “Solo Leveling—ReAwakening.”

This movie will feature a recap of Season 1 and the first two episodes of Season 2 to keep the fans excited for the upcoming arc adaptation. A teaser for the movie has been released, including a preview for the initial two episodes of season 2, which you can see below:

The brand new Solo Leveling movie is set to be released on November 28 in Korea and November 29 in Japan. The release date for the rest of the world should be out soon as well. That said, are you excited to watch Sung Jin-woo’s ascendance as the Shadow Monarch? Let us know in the comments below.