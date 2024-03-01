Terminator: Survivors Game Brings Judgement Day This October

Nacon, the makers behind Robocop: Rogue City, have revealed their next Hollywood theme game project. This time it’s the world of Terminator that is getting the game treatment. The upcoming open-world game will be called Terminator: Survivors.

Terminator: Survivors First Details

Revealed during the NACON CONNECT 2024 in a cinematic reveal trailer, creative director Marco Ponte shared some details about the game. Terminator: Survivors throws you and up to three friends into a post-apocalyptic open world.

As a group of survivors in this harsh world, it’s your job to scavenge for resources and expand your base. However, the world is infested with Skynet’s Terminator army, hell-bent on destroying you. However, there are also very real human threats.

This single-player and co-op experience will take place in 2009 and is based after the events of the first two Terminator movies. As such, John Connor’s resistance hasn’t even formed and it’s all up to you.

Image Courtesy: Nacon

The upcoming game isn’t really a surprise to anyone. In a July 2022 Nacon event, an Untitled Terminator game was discussed. In that same event in 2022, Nacon further said:

“Just a tease for the future, but if you couldn’t tell, we’re big fans of ’80s movies, and our team at Nacon Studio Milan is working on the first survival game set in the Terminator universe.”

Nacon Studio Milan is the main studio behind this project and is known for its work in Rims Racing and TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3. Given the game will be in early access in approximately 7 months, we might see a gameplay trailer soon.

Terminator: Survivors will released on PC first, hitting Steam Early Access on October 24th, 2024.

Nacon has mentioned that PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S versions of Terminator: Survivors are in the works. As such, they will not be released alongside PC in October. So prepare to wait a while if you own a PS5.

With survival games like Palworld breaking records, it will be interesting to see how Terminator performs.