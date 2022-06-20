Tecno Pova 3 with a 7,000mAh Battery and 33W Fast Charger Launched in India

After launching the Phantom X with a curved AMOLED display earlier this year, Tecno Mobile has now launched its new budget-focused offering in the form of the Tecno Pova 3 in India. The device comes as India’s first smartphone backed by a 7,000mAh battery with a 33W fast charger. Check out the key specs and features right below.

Tecno Pova 3: Specs and Features

The new Tecno Pova 3 comes as a budget-friendly device in India and offers decent features and specs for its price. It sports a 6.9-inch IPS LCD screen with support for a 90Hz refresh rate, Full HD+ resolution, a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. There is also an 8MP selfie shooter, housed inside a top-center punch-hole.

It comes in three striking colors, including Electric Blue, Tech Silver, and Eco Black. While the Tech Silver and Eco Black models come with a plain back panel, the Electric Blue model has an LED strip running down its back panel that lights up for notifications and charging. Speaking of the back, the Tecno Pova 3 features a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and an AI lens.

Under the hood, the device packs the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with an ARM Mali G52 GPU and HyperEngine 2.0 Lite game engine. It comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS storage. There is support for a virtual RAM feature that can assign up to 5GB of storage to increase the RAM by up to 11GB for better multitasking.

Now, coming to the battery, the Tecno Pova 3 features one of the largest batteries in its category in India. The massive 7,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. As per the company, the Tecno Pova 3 can offer up to 55 days of standby time and goes from 0-50% in around 40 minutes. The device also supports 10W reverse charging.

The Pova 3 has a Z-axis linear motor for appropriate haptic feedback for an immersive gaming experience and comes with a graphite cooling system for keeping the temperatures down during high-performance operations and gaming. Other than these, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, support for Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth version 5.0 technologies, Tecno’s AI-backed voice assistant Ella, and more. It runs HiOS 8.6 based on Android 12.

Price and Availability

The Tecno Pova 3 comes with a price of Rs 11,499 (4GB+64GB) and Rs 12,999 (6GB+128GB) and will compete with the latest Infinix Note 12 in India. It will be available to buy on Amazon India, starting from June 27.