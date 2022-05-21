Infinix Note 12 Series with MediaTek Helio SoCs, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India

Infinix has launched two new smartphones under its Note 12 series, the Note 12 and Note 12 Turbo, in India today. The smartphones arrive as budget offerings and include impressive specs and features, i.e. an AMOLED display, large batteries, gaming-centric MediaTek chipsets, and more. Let’s take a closer look.

Infinix Note 12 Series: Key Specs and Features

The Inifinix Note 12 and the Note 12 Turbo are similar to each other, except for the chipset, storage, and some other minor tweaks. Both the models offer a dynamic RAM feature and utilize unused ROM to offer a better multitasking experience.

Furthermore, the Note 12 and the Note 12 Turbo feature the same 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate and a teardrop notch, featuring a 16MP selfie shooter. As for the rear cameras, both the devices have a triple camera setup, including a 50MP primary lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and an AI lens.

Under the hood, however, things are a bit different. While the Note 12 Turbo is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 gaming chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the vanilla model packs a lower-end MediaTek Helio G88 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Both the models feature a microSD slot for storage expansion. Moreover, the Note 12 Turbo comes with a 10-layer graphene system for thermals, while the standard Note 12 features a 6-layer solution.

Coming to the battery department, things are again the same. Both the models include a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Other than that, there is a dual-speaker system with DTS support, MediaTek’s Hyper Engine 2.0 gaming suite, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The higher-tier Note 12 Turbo runs XOS 10.6 based on Android 12 out of the box and arrives in three colors – Force Black, Snowfall, and Sapphire Blue. The Note 12, on the other hand, will run XOS 10 based on Android 11 out of the box and comes in Jewel Blue, Force Black, and Sunset Golden colorways. Furthermore, the devices come in a special Dr. Strange: Multiverse of Madness-themed packaging.

Price and Availability

The Infinix Note 12 will come in two configurations – 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. The base model is priced at Rs 11,999, while the higher-storage one will cost Rs 12,999. The Note 12 Turbo, on the other hand, comes in a single 8GB + 128GB model, priced at Rs 14,999.

Both the Infinix Note 12 smartphones will be exclusively available to buy on Flipkart. Although the company is keeping the sale date under wraps as of now. Let us know your thoughts on the new Infinix Note 12 devices in the comments below.