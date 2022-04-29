Tecno Phantom X with Curved AMOLED Display, Dual Front Cameras Launched in India

Tecno has introduced its first mid-range phone in the form of the Phantom X in India. This phone is easily Tecno’s flagship and comes with attractive features like a curved AMOLED display, dual front cameras, a 108MP camera with Ultra HD mode, and more. Have a look at the details.

Tecno Phantom X: Specs and Features

The Tecno Phantom X is the company’s first with a curved AMOLED display, spanning 6.7-inch. The display supports a Full HD+ screen resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, a 91% screen-to-body ratio, and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. There’s a pill-shaped cutout at the front, much like the Galaxy S10+.

As for the back panel, there’s a thin rectangular camera hump in the middle. This camera hump houses three cameras, including a 50MP main snapper with a 1/1.3-inch GN1 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP portrait lens with dual-core laser focus. The front camera setup includes a 48MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. There’s support for the 108MP Ultra HD mode, 4K videos, slow-motion videos, Selfie Dual Flashlight, Super Night mode, and more.

The Phantom X is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, which is coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. There’s support for RAM expansion (up to 5GB of extra RAM) with MemFusion RAM feature and storage expansion too (up to 512GB) via a memory card.

It is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast charging and runs HiOS 8 based on Android 11. Additional details include an in-display fingerprint scanner, Heat Pipe Cooling solution, App Turbo 2.0, Hey Ella voice assistant, USB Type-C, and more.

Price and Availability

The Tecno Phantom X is priced at Rs 25,999 and will be available to buy, starting May 4. Interested buyers can get a complimentary Bluetooth speaker worth Rs 2,000 for free and a one-time screen replacement.

It comes in Summer Sunset and Iceland Blue color options.