Having introduced Android 9-based 8K QLED TVs in India last year, TCL has now launched what it says is India’s first Android 11-based smart TV lineup. Designated only by a model number, the TCL P725 smart TV for India comes with a camera for video calls and, will be available in 4 sizes, including 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. The company also launched the TCL Ocarina Smart AC series in India with support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. According to TCL, the AC comes with B.I.G Care & UVC Sterilization Pro that kills 98.66% of bacteria.

TCL P725 TV With Android 11 Launched in India

The TCL P725 comes with 4K HDR LED panels, runs on Android 11, and features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies. The 65-inch model will originally be available exclusively on Amazon for Rs. 89,990. The other models, which will also be available at brick-and-mortar retail outlets, are priced starting at Rs. 41,990. Here’s a full lowdown of the entire lineup:

43-inch at Rs. 41,990

41,990 50-inch at Rs. 56,990

56,990 55-inch at Rs. 62,990

62,990 65-inch at Rs. 89,990

Much like Xiaomi’s Mi TV lineup, which comes with both PatchWall as well as the stock Android TV interface, the TCL P725 will also offer its own Channel 3.0 custom launcher alongside the vanilla Android TV UI. All TVs in the lineup have access to the Google Play Store, which means users will be able to download more than 7,000 apps and games specifically tailored for the Android TV experience. That includes popular streaming services, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos, and Disney+ Hotstar. The TVs will also support Chromecast out-of-the-box.

TCL Also Launches Ocarina Smart AC Series in India

Alongside the TV, TCL also launched the Ocarina smart AC series that will go on sale exclusively on the TCL India online store. According to the official press release, the ACs feature smart connectivity options, including remote control using the TCL Home app. They are also compatible with multiple voice assistants, including Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

The Ocarina smart AC will be available in three capacities, including 1-ton, 1.5-ton, and 2-ton. Prices start at Rs. 33,990 for the smallest model. The smart AC series will be up for pre-orders starting March 20, although, it is not immediately clear if all the models will go on sale simultaneously.