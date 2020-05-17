In the last two decades, smartphones have evolved to become a necessity in our daily life. There are some great smartphones in the market right now like Samsung’s Galaxy series, Apple’s iPhones and Google’s Pixel. However, most of these smartphones last up to 2 years, okay, 3 if you’re lucky and take good care of your device. Consequently, after 2-3 years, these devices end up in the trash cans and the garbage bins leading to an increase in e-waste. So, Teracube is a company that took the responsibility of creating a sustainable smartphone.

Teracube, founded by Sharad Mittal, is a company that aims to create products that are environment-friendly and essentially long-lasting. Mittal has been an environmentalist for 10 years and has worked in the electronics industry. Now, he is set out to save the environment by making products that people cannot easily throw away.

The Teracube Smartphone is one such product and is the first for the company. It is essentially a traditional smartphone just like any other in the market. It has the specs of a mid-ranger and comes with a Mediatek Helio P60 SoC. Apart from this, the smartphone has a 6.2-inch full HD display, 128 GB of onboard storage and a headphone jack. You can check out the full specs of the device from here.

Now, the specs are not at all the highlight of the device as these do not make the phone sustainable. The USP of this product is that it comes with a 4-year warranty from the company and full factory-defect coverage. This means that the Teracube Smartphone will last for 4 whole years and users do not need to throw it away after just two years. This will drastically reduce the amount of e-waste that millions of smartphone users create every year.

Additionally, the company’s “fix-not-replace” policy prioritises fixing the smartphone instead of replacing it. Under this policy, Teracube offers a flat price of $39 (~Rs 2960) for any type of repair — be it water damage, cracked screen or battery replacement.

So, if you want a smartphone which is pocket-friendly as well as environment-friendly and will last for a very long time, you can get it for a price of $299 (~Rs 22699).