Mandalorian and Grogu Movie Footage Shown at D23 2024

Making it the first Star Wars film since 2019, the first clip of The Mandalorian and Grogu was shown to the fans attending the D23. This movie is being directed by Jon Favreau who took the stage with producer Dave Filoni and expressed his excitement to be working on this project. He said, “We’re all pretty excited to have Star Wars back on the big screen.”

He also said they had just started filming two weeks ago and added that It’s the last D23 before the movie comes out and they had to put something out. The clip shown to the fans featured The Mandalorian and Grogu touching fingers while a voiceover by the Mandalorian said “We’re bounty hunters by trade, now that he’s with me, I’ll be selective about my assignments.” First logo for ‘THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU’



An appearance by Babu Freck is made in the clip where he is flying a ship with Grogu. There were also certain shots of an ice planet that looked similar to Hoth from Empire Strikes Back. We also get to see huge AT-ATs. Zeb, The red alien seen in the animated show Star Wars: Rebels was also seen in the clip.

Mandalorian and Grogu movie is set to make a release in the year 2026 and since the filming has just started, it’s safe to say we will not get a trailer anytime soon, but whenever we do, we will let you guys in on it ASAP. Till Then, stay tuned!