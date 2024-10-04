Spotify’s New Offline Backup Feature Has Got Your Back When You’re Without Internet

For someone who travels through the metro daily, it’s a bummer when my phone loses internet and my Spotify tracks stop playing. I have to wait for the train to arrive at a station before continuing to listen to my songs. Well, Spotify is finally coming out with a solution for such instances with its new offline backup feature.

As per the official blog post, Offline Backup on Spotify will automatically create a playlist of your recently listened songs using their cached data. This playlist will be available from your Spotify home page, and you can also sort through artists and albums within the playlist.

Image Courtesy: Spotify

However, you need to have the offline listening option already turned on within the app settings. You must also have listened to at least five songs recently for the app to create an offline playlist. If you start enjoying this offline jam, then you can also save it with your other playlists.

The app already allows users with premium subscriptions to download tracks and playlists for offline listening. However, that needs to be done manually. So let’s say you come across a new song that hits all the right notes, but you didn’t save it for offline, then you won’t be able to listen to it. The offline backup feature kind of fixes that issue.

This feature is rolling out for all Spotify premium users globally. While we were not able to get our hands on it, you might be lucky enough to try it. So turn off the internet and see if this new automatic playlist shows up for you.

I know I am going to love this feature already. My long metro commutes won’t get as boring as they usually do without my favorite titles blasting in my ears. What are your thoughts about this new offline backup feature on Spotify? Let us know in the comments below.