At its Q3 2019 earnings call on Monday, Spotify announced that its music streaming service now has 113 million premium subscribers, up 31 percent from the same period last year. Overall, the company claimed to have a total of 248 million ad-supported monthly active users (MAUs), up 30 percent year-on-year. It had ended Q2 with 108 million premium users and 232 million monthly active users.

In a press release earlier today, Spotify said that its operations in India “outperformed our forecast by 30% this quarter. This momentum was driven by a number of factors including the launch of our first broad-based marketing campaign, ‘Sunte Ja’ (Listen On), since launch in February”. As for its global business, the company said: “Net subscriber growth exceeded our expectations and was led by strong performance in both Family Plan and Student Plan. All other product offerings were mostly in line with expectations”.

The Swedish audio streaming giant launched its service in India at the end of February and, hit a million users within its first week. It claimed to have signed-up a million more users in the following few weeks. It isn’t, however, immediately clear as to how many of them have subscribed to the premium tier.

Earlier this year, Spotify rolled out a lightweight version of its app as part of its efforts to reach more users in developing markets. Called Spotify Lite, the slimmed-down app weighs in at around 10-15MB (depending on the device), as opposed to the 100MB download of the full-fledged software. Originally launched in beta last year, the lightweight version is aimed at users with slower phones and limited data availability.