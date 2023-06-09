Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Confirmed to Launch on 20th October

One of the most anticipated PlayStation exclusive titles, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 finally gets a concrete release date. Last month, we got the official gameplay but the publisher shied away from revealing a release date for the title. However, it seems the team saved this important announcement for Geoff Keighley’s Summer Games Fest 2023 showcase. Not only did they reveal the release date, but they also revealed the many editions of the game and some concept art.

Spider-Man 2 Comes Swinging to Your PS5 in October

Brian Intihar, Creative Director at Insomniac Games, took charge of announcing the dates for the game. He started the announcement by showcasing the official box art and some concept art. One shows Spider-Man fighting Kraven The Hunter, a villain confirmed for the upcoming game. Intihar confirmed that Kraven and The Lizard are two of the many villains the final game features.

He then revealed a picture of Insomniac’s two Spideys fighting Venom, confirming that Eddy Brock won’t be the Venom in this game. For the uninitiated, Eddy Brock is the human the Symbiote Venom binds with, becoming a menace for Spidey and a memorable villain for the series. Intihar says that the reason is that the team always wanted to tell an original story in their Insomniac Spidey universe, and that is why Spider-Man 2 won’t have Brock as Venom.

Finally, Intihar confidently revealed the release date for the title, confirming no delays at their end. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will launch exclusively for PlayStation 5 on October 20, 2023. The pre-orders for the title will go live on June 16, 2023.

Spider-Man 2 Edition Pre-Order Details

Right after the announcement of the dates, PlayStation officially released the different editions Spider-Man 2 will have and the pre-order bonuses. While interested gamers cannot pre-purchase the game yet, PlayStation unveiled the necessary details to decide what edition to purchase. Players will receive the following options for buying the title: