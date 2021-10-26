Sony Xperia PRO-I with a 1-Inch Camera Sensor, Snapdragon 888 Launched at $1,800

After expanding its smartphone lineup with the launch of Xperia 1 III and the Xperia 5 III earlier this year, Sony is back with yet another Xperia device. However, the company’s latest Xperia device, dubbed the Xperia PRO-I, is the successor of the Xperia Pro device that was unveiled last year. It is the world’s first smartphone to use a 1.0-type Exmor RS image sensor with phase-detection AF. So, let’s take a quick look at the key specs and features of this latest Sony flagship smartphone.

Sony Xperia PRO-I Flagship Smartphone Launched

Starting with the design, the Sony Xperia PRO-I looks similar to its predecessors. However, the rear camera module sets it apart from the other Xperia devices of the past.

On the front, the Xperia PRO-I boasts a 6.5-inch OLED display with a 3840 x 2160p (4K) resolution and support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 21:9 aspect ratio and includes an 8MP selfie snapper in the top bezel on the front.

Speaking of the rear cameras, the USP of the latest Sony Xperia PRO-I is the 1.0-type Exmor RS image sensor that is present inside Sony’s RX100 VII camera. However, Sony says that it has been optimized to fit in a smartphone and deliver the ultimate photography experience for enthusiasts and on-the-go photographers. Plus, the device has a dedicated shutter button to click pictures.

The device has a triple camera setup at the back with the primary 1.0-type Exmor RS CMOS sensor with a 2.4µm pixel pitch that offers high sensitivity and amazing texture reproduction, even in low-light scenarios, as per Sony. The 12MP lens has an f/2.0 aperture and comes with Zeiss Tessar Optics to deliver less distortion and more contrast to images.

Other than this, there is also a 12MP ultra-wide lens with a 124-degree FOV and a 12MP telephoto lens. There is also a 3D iToF (Time of Flight) sensor to calculate the distance between the camera and the subject to enable faster and more accurate auto-focus capabilities. You can check out the official promo video of the Sony Xperia PRO-I to know more about its camera capabilities.

Moving on to the internals, the Xperia PRO-I packs the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. It is coupled with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. There is also support for a microSD card to expand the storage by up to 1TB.

The Xperia PRO-I also packs a generous 4,500mAh battery that, as per Sony, will last for a full day on a single charge. It comes with a 30W power adapter inside the box, unlike many phones in the market nowadays, and it can juice the device up to 50% in 30 minutes.

Other than these, the Xperia PRO-I also features a 3.5mm audio jack with support for Sony’s LDAC and DSEE technologies to deliver high-end audio. Furthermore, it comes with support for 5G networks and IP68 water and dust resistance. It runs Android 11 out of the box and comes in a single black color option.

Price and Availability

Now, coming to the price, with the high-end camera system and the world’s first 1.0-type Exmor RS lens, the Sony Xperia PRO-I comes with a hefty price tag of $1,800 (~Rs. 1,35,252). Sony will start taking pre-orders for the device from October 28, which is the day after tomorrow. However, the device will be available to buy from December of this year.