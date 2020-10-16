With less than a month to go for the official launch of the PlayStation 5, Sony today shared a sneak peek at its new user experience (UX). In an official blog post, the company claimed that the new UX is “completely centered on the player – to provide you a truly next-generation experience with deeper immersion that quickly connects you to great games and a passionate gaming community”.

The revamped UI brings many new features that the company says have been designed to make gaming experiences more fun, engaging, personalized, and social. One of the highlights is a new Control Center, which, true to its name, provides access to most of the system settings at a single press of the PlayStation button on the DualSense wireless controller.

One of the new options within the aforementioned Control Center is a new Activities tab that enables users to discover new gameplay opportunities, including the option to “go back to things you missed, jump directly into levels or challenges you want to play” and more. In some cases at least, gamers can do all that while playing, because some of the Activities cards even support PiP (Picture-in-Picture) mode on PlayStation 5.

Sony claims that it rebuilt the entire software stack from the ground up to offer a faster and more seamless experience. The video seen above seems to bear that out, with swift transitions between the Activities cards and the very PS4-esque dashboard that now includes the ‘Explore’ feature with curated news items from Sony. Do note that the UI seen in the video is still pre-production software and is subject to change before release.

