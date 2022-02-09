Sony Is Testing a New “Hey PlayStation!” Voice Command for the PS5

Sony has announced the second PS5 and PS4 beta updates, which add several features and changes to the gaming console. Amongst these, the most notable is the voice commands feature, which is available in preview and expected to roll out soon. Here is a look at the upcoming PS5 and PS4 features.

Sony PS5 Beta Adds “Hey PlayStation” Voice Command and More

In an official blog post, Sony has confirmed that it will start testing a new “Hey PlayStation” voice control feature for the PlayStation 5. It will allow players to open apps, games, and settings on their consoles with a simple voice command. So, your PlayStation 5 could become an Alexa-like device with the upcoming update.

Furthermore, the feature can also be used to control playback during a movie, TV show, or a song that is playing on the console. The voice command feature will initially be available in English for beta testers in the US and the UK.

There will also be changes introduced to party chats. Voice chats are now called “Parties” and users will get to choose to open a party to enable other players to join without an invite. Users will also be able to report someone in a party, can use Share Play directly from a voice chat, and control voice chat volume. There are various Game Base enhancements too.

Apart from this, Sony has also added several new features to its consoles. For starters, users will be able to keep certain apps and games on the Home Screen for easy access and filter game collection by genre. Plus, there’s a new visual design for the trophy cards. You can check out the official blog post to get more information about the new beta updates.

However, these features will only be available to beta testers for the time being. If you want to try out the new features on your PS4 or PS5, you can register for the beta on Sony’s website. For the PS5 beta update, sign up using this link, and for the PS4 update, register from here. Sony says that if you are selected, you’d get a confirmation on your registered email ID.

The company also mentioned that the new features will be available for the public later this year, though it did not mention an exact timeline.